Beauty
Beauty
Secrets Of A TIFF Celebrity Makeup Artist
by
Carli Whitwell
Come to be transformed, inspired, empowered — or just to find a cool new lipstick.
Wellness
6 Women On Living With Polycystic Ovary Syndrome
by
Jacqueline Kilikita
Nails
The Biggest Nail-Art Trends For Fall 2019 Have Arrived
by
Megan Decker
Celebrity Beauty
As The New Face Of L’Oréal Paris, Viola Davis Wants Women To Know Their ...
by
Rachel Lubitz
Celebrity Beauty
Demi Lovato Just Dyed Her Hair A Wild New Colour
Rachel Lubitz
6 hours ago
Beauty
These 4 Shades Of Balayage Are Trending For Fall
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Cloud Eye Makeup Is The Cool-Girl Trend We’ve Been Waiting For
by
Samantha Sasso
Entertainment
Kaitlynn Carter Got A Dainty Tattoo — & It Might Be About Miley
If we know one thing for sure, it’s that nothing legitimizes a celebrity relationship more than a tattoo. In 2016, Drake and Rihanna confirmed their rumo
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Kim Kardashian’s Bob Is Back — & It’s Shorter Than Ever
Cutting your hair is a vicious cycle. First, you’re nervous about taking the plunge, and when you finally do, your fresh cut takes some getting used to.
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
NYFW’s Latest Cool-Girl Hair Trend Is SO Easy To Copy
by
Megan Decker
Tattoos
Everything You Need To Know Before Getting A Hand Tattoo
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Amanda Bynes Rejoins Instagram With A Fresh New Hair Colour
It’s official: Amanda Bynes is back on Instagram. After spending the last year laying low on social media, Bynes took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
I Dyed My Dark-Brown Hair Icy Blonde — & This Is What I Look Like...
It’s natural to go through phases with your hair. Some days we wake up and want to chop it all off and dye it red. Other days, we want knee-length cu
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
The Best Natural Hair Moments From New York Fashion Week
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
The Weeknd’s New Look Will Make You Do A Double Take
Since chopping off his trademark Jean-Michel Basquiat-inspired freeform locs in 2016, the Weeknd hasn’t really veered away from his tapered
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
Hilary Duff Just Launched A Makeup Collab — & It’s So
...
Hilary Duff won’t hesitate to tell you she’s a daydreamer — it’s even written in her Instagram bio with a yellow sunflower emoji. ̶
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The French Manicure Is Back, According To NYC’s Fashion Girls
by
Megan Decker
Dedicated Feature
6 Clean Beauty Products That Don’t Compromise On Performance
by
Jennifer Mulrow
Beauty
6 Second-Day Hair Products That'll Save You Styling Time This Fall
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
Basic Beauty Is Officially Dead At NYFW, Thanks To
Euphoria
by
Samantha Sasso
Top Drawer
I Tried Ouai’s New Dry Shampoo — & It Worked Wonders
In the year 2019, dry shampoo has become a staple product for anyone who doesn’t want to wash their hair daily. And while innovative formulas — foa
by
Karina Hoshikawa
Beauty
7 Protective Styles That Will Make Your Fall Semester SO Much Easier
by
Khalea Underwood
Beauty
Tracee Ellis Ross: “I Did Not Wake Up Like This”
“This is one of the most exciting moments of my life,” Tracee Ellis Ross tells me as we take a seat in a downtown Manhattan penthouse. For a wo
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
8 Genius Latina Beauty Hacks That
Everyone
Should Know
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
Glossier’s New Trio Is The Ultimate Back-To-School Starter Kit
Shopping for beauty is fun, but shopping for beauty and saving money in the process? Even better. For that, Glossier has its range of bundled sets that all
by
Karina Hoshikawa
Beauty
The Under-$30 Skin-Care Wonders You Need In Your Life
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Jennifer Lopez Went Ultra Blonde & Sleek For
Hustlers
Pr...
Jennifer Lopez’s hair and beauty routine have been carefully honed over many years. Lopez rarely deviates from her signature nude lip and honey-brown hai
by
Meagan Fredette
Celebrity Beauty
Britney Spears Just Gave Herself A Fall Hair Makeover — & It Look...
Britney Spears is one of those rare celebrities that is undoubtedly world-famous — and yet still uses her Instagram much like we do. Every few days
by
Rachel Lubitz
Beauty
This Will Make You Want To Give Bar Soap Another Chance
by
Georgia Murray
Celebrity Beauty
Pete Davidson Steps Out With New Hair — & A New Girlfriend
In Pete Davidson‘s world, a new relationship calls for a physical transformation. When he was with Ariana Grande, that meant getting 10 tattoos that
by
Rachel Lubitz
Celebrity Beauty
Kate Middleton Got A Hair Makeover For Charlotte’s First Da...
When it comes to beauty, Kate Middleton is as consistent as they come. Since her unforgettable wedding, she’s been all about glowing skin, a subtle s
by
Rachel Lubitz
Beauty
Harry Styles Cut His Hair Short — & It's Sending Fans Into A Twit...
Picture this: The year is 2016; the boy band One Direction officially broke up months ago; and former member and standout singer Harry Styles has made plan
by
Samantha Sasso
Dedicated Feature
Want A Better Hair and Scalp Care Routine? Watch THIS
The arguably most underrated aspect of your beauty routine is hiding in plain sight: your scalp. It's easy to forget that under a full head of hair is
by
Jennifer Mulrow
Beauty
Charlize Theron's Latest Hair Makeover Is An Iconic '90s Throwback
Charlize Theron is no stranger to hair dramatic transformations. The Academy Award-winning star has undergone striking beauty changes for both movie roles,
by
Meagan Fredette
