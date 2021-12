As someone who contends with hormonal whiteheads, blackheads and painful under-the-skin bumps most days, I had to give this a go. The Ordinary claims that the product can be used in both the morning and the evening but on a derm's recommendation, I like to use exfoliating acids in my nighttime routine (with a heavy helping of SPF during the day, as acids can make skin sensitive to sunlight). I applied half a dropper-full to cleansed skin and massaged it in, avoiding delicate areas like my eyelids and lips. My skin gets very oily and shiny so I much prefer products that lend a matte look and feel. This felt a little heavier compared to what I'm used to and left behind a sheen. Still, with the weather this cold, I was grateful for the extra blanket of moisture. On the first night I followed with my trusty moisturizer but I think this might've been a bit much for me. If your skin type is oily like mine, you might do well with just the serum. While the product is intended for use all over the face, there's nothing stopping you from concentrating it to your nose if it's only blackheads you're looking to treat.