The 5-star reviews speak for themselves, but the brand's main focus is on sustainability and ethics. Biossance prides itself on not using any of the EU's 1,500 banned ingredients in its products and has even been verified by the Environmental Working Group. Its squalane (not to be confused with squalene, which is derived from shark liver oil) is sourced from renewable sugarcane. The products are also housed in FSC certified conscious packaging made from sustainable sugarcane fibre. "Our products use the most effective and conscious ingredients," said Catherine Gore, president of Biossance. "We want our consumers to know what they are putting on their skin is good for them, the environment and ultimately giving them their healthiest skin yet."