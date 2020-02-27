Designed to provide a hit of hydration to keep dry patches, dullness and dehydration at bay, moisturiser pretty much does what it says on the tin. But it's safe to say our skin is a lot more complex than that.
With skin conditions like female adult acne on the rise, as well as a focus on the effects of pollution, UV and inflammation, we need a lot more from our skincare than a simple surge of moisture. Of course, serums, toners, masks and treatments are great products to supplement a skincare routine, although the trend for layering multiple formulas and textures can not only lead to breakouts and irritation but eat into your beauty budget, too.
Enter the new breed of moisturisers, which address multiple skin needs in one single tube. From Allies of Skin to The Ordinary, not only do these multitaskers provide much-needed hydration, they boast a handful of benefits, from exfoliation to acne care, pollution protection to hyperpigmentation control. And that's just the tip of the iceberg.
Click through to discover the best moisturisers, which hydrate, treat and perfect in one simple step.