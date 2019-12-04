When the cold hits, our skin is often the first thing to feel the effects, even if it's usually oily. Cue chapped lips, rough cheeks and an inevitable flaky forehead.
At this point, the trusty lightweight moisturiser which saw you through the summer months might no longer cut it against the elements, so to keep your face intact, it pays to bring out the big guns. Hydrating moisturisers are typically heavier and are usually made using two component ingredients: occlusives, which form a protective layer over the skin to trap in moisture, and emollients, which sit on the surface of the skin and prevent water from escaping. While they are both great at protecting skin prone to dryness, tightness and flaking as a result of the biting cold, they aren't so beneficial for oily skin susceptible to breakouts, and may result in clogged pores.
When looking for a winter moisturiser for spot-prone skin, it's important to scan the label. Products that read 'oil-free' or 'non-comedogenic' (less likely to block pores) are your best bet, while added acne-busting ingredients such as niacinamide and salicylic acid are a bonus, and won't dry skin out further.
Ahead, find the seven best winter moisturisers for oily and spot-prone skin – all beauty editor-approved.