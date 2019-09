"Vitamin K is for skin recovery," says Kirsti. "In topical application, it is often used for bruising, swelling and is sometimes applied to cuts and grazes to aid the healing process – surgeons often prescribe a vitamin K cream to aid healing after surgery, for example." Michaella seconds vitamin K's wound healing properties but explains that it has the potential to go a little further. "Topical application is even beneficial for conditions such as eczema and psoriasis ," she says, as recent research suggests it plays a significant role in inhibiting the inflammation typical of these skin conditions, such as redness and swelling. "In turn, vitamin K strengthens the skin's natural barrier function, enabling it to grow stronger and to retain hydration for longer," says Kirsti, which makes it a great one to incorporate into your skincare routine come the winter months, when skin can get much drier.