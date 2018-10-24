Jessica*, a 29-year-old producer in London, swears by the Dead Sea's properties for treating her psoriasis. Alongside making drastic changes to her diet, it's the only treatment that's ever worked for her, since she was diagnosed with the condition at 13. "I'd tried hundreds of treatments before the Dead Sea, from topical creams and treatments, to hospital UV therapies, to strong oral medications that have serious side effects. None of them worked for me, or the side effects were way too damaging to sustain long term – one drug permanently affects your liver, while another could cause infertility," she says. So when someone at a house party suggested the all-natural Dead Sea, it gave her hope.