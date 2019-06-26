"'SPF' is only a marker of protection against UVB radiation, which penetrates the skin," explains Dr Mahto. "UVA also needs to be considered as this is the wavelength of light which can penetrate window glass and cloud cover." That's right – while we're not blessed with year-round sun in the UK and many of us might not think we need to wear sunscreen when it's dull and cold outside, if UVA rays can penetrate glass, then they can penetrate clouds, as Dr Kluk says. "Harmful UV rays may still be present on overcast or cloudy days. In fact, 90% of UV can pass through light cloud."