As beauty lovers in 2018, we're more informed than ever about how to take care of our skin, and it's mainly down to the wealth of skin knowledge readily available online.
But while influencers and self-professed 'skintellectuals' rule the digital space, who we’re looking to for product recommendations and guidance on skincare is changing. In fact, market research by Euromonitor International suggests that the growing number of sponsored posts on social media makes consumers sceptical of blogger advice. Instead, we’re heading straight to the experts, especially as more and more dermatologists, aestheticians and credible doctors are launching their own results-driven products. Who knows more about skincare than an actual professional, right?
Serums, moisturisers and cleansers to name but a few beauty buys created by said specialists promise to sort out everything from breakouts to pigmentation, rosacea to eczema, and the ranges are often the closest some of us can get to an appointment with a professional, which can be costly. Standard London prices for a private consultant dermatologist appointment, if you do not have medical insurance, can start from £250, according to Dr. Anjali Mahto, consultant dermatologist at the Cadogan Clinic and author of The Skincare Bible. And that's before we've touched on the long waiting list.
Ahead, you'll find the very best expert-developed skincare products worth stockpiling.