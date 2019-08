My Skin, Two Years After Giving Up Moisturiser

I stopped using moisturiser in 2016, when Refinery29 dared me to give it up for a feature. Excited to finally become beauty’s answer to Daniel Day-Lewis and go full ‘method’, I said yes. Funnily enough, it turned out to be the best thing I’d ever done for my skin, and I haven’t looked back. To recap, I was originally introduced to the idea of giving up moisturiser by clinical facialist Kate Kerr and initially, I scoffed at the idea. I thought I had dry skin, I loved thick creams, adored facial oils and always chose foundations that had ‘hydrating’ in the name. “It’s strange to me how many intelligent women can believe that their skin just fundamentally has a problem rather than thinking it might be the products they’re using,” Kate said to me when I called her. She was right – I had just accepted that I had ‘dry’ skin without ever considering that my beloved creams were hurting, rather than harming. “When you look in the mirror and see flaky dryness, your instinct is to reach for some lotion, apply it, and hey presto, you can’t see those flakes anymore, so you think the moisturiser has done its job. In reality, all you’re doing is compressing down that dead skin, stopping it from shedding naturally, and impacting your skin’s barrier function.”