My Skin, Two Years After Giving Up Moisturiser

Two years down the line, my skin feels the best it ever has. I don’t experience any tightness or dryness, and I used to go to bed sticky-faced with thick cream. I also sleep a little easier knowing that by keeping my production of HA active, I’m also keeping my collagen and elastin production levels ticking along nicely. But as they say on /r/SkincareAddiction: your mileage may vary. If you love facial oils and don’t want to give them up, don’t. I still lotion my body, primarily because serum is too expensive to use all over, but also because of the routine of it. I know plenty of women who have aged fabulously using Nivea Creme, and while there may be other factors at play there (older generations had a lot less pollution exposure, for one), I’m not in the business of telling anyone their beauty choices are wrong. I’d urge you to give it a go, or at least read a few clinical trials or studies to help you make an informed choice, but for now, I’m okay being an outsider.