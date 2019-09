If you're a hyaluronic acid convert, you probably know all that already. But what if we were to tell you that you might be applying it wrong? According to the experts, the hero ingredient actually needs to be applied to damp skin in order to work. In fact, applying it to a dry complexion can have the opposite effect to what is intended, and actually leave skin more dehydrated. Nicolas Travis, founder of Allies of Skin , enlightened us as to why: "Hyaluronic acid is a moisture magnet," he said, "but if your skin is a bit dry, it pulls any residual moisture from the deeper layers of skin to hydrate the surface. In that case, you need to apply it to moist skin – which is why you should mist first and then apply a hyaluronic acid treatment afterwards. Once hyaluronic acid comes into contact with water, it knows what it's doing and your skin will end up supremely hydrated and plumped." He added: "I swear by the Bright Future Overnight Facial ."