According to WWD, the country is now a hotbed for skincare innovation especially, as more and more consumers are becoming aware of the power of their native ingredients. And while it may seem like A-beauty has come from nowhere, game-changing brands like Alya Skin, Sand & Sky, evo and Dr. Roebuck's are making sure it becomes a household name.
"Australia has such a unique fauna and flora, that it produces some of the purest ingredients," says Sarah Hamilton, founder of Australian skincare brand, Sand & Sky. "Natural beauty is huge here at the moment because people are becoming more and more cautious about what they put on their skin. It's a trend you see everywhere right now and Australia is at the forefront. Secondly, being Australian comes with the assumption that we are friendly, laid-back, beachy and living the dream, and because of this, Australia has become really cool internationally." This is something Kim Devin, cofounder and head of sales at clean skincare brand Dr. Roebuck's seconds: "People have an affinity to the Australian lifestyle," she told R29. "It's all about living your best life."
