8 K-Beauty Face Masks For When Your Skin Needs A Hard Refresh

A short masking session is like pressing the mini trashcan icon and effectively deleting last night's tequila shots, sweaty dance party, or the fact that you didn't wash off your makeup when you stumbled in at 3 a.m. They can draw out impurities, transform your texture, brighten your complexion instantly, and even provide a Gatorade-like swig of hydration. Whatever the claim, masks are generally intensive treatments that translate into instant (sometimes mic-dropping) gratification.
And most of our favourite masks are coming from overseas, specifically falling under the broad and growing category of Korean skin care. In South Korea, the “put a mask on it” mantra has spawned multiple categories, including peel-off, modelling, bubble, water, sleeping masks, and even finger masks. It’s also common to layer different treatments in a sort of mask cocktail to address specific needs (for example, a clay mask to purify pores paired with a hydrogel sheet mask to rehydrate).
Things can get a little confusing with the overwhelming number of masks claiming to be one-shot wonders. Ahead, find a list of superstars to give you the lay of the land and save you from picking up a dud sheet mask next time you're standing in the checkout line. Read on to discover some of the newest and coolest K-beauty masks you aren't using yet, but definitely should be.