Evolving from Korean women's 11-step dedication to a baby-like complexion, "glass skin" essentially refers to a perfectly smooth and intensely hydrated complexion with an all-over sheen – just like a pane of glass. “Glass skin is this idea of transparent and translucent skin” explains Alicia Yoon, founder of Peach & Lily. “It's a sign of youthfulness and it's one of the most strived-for qualities in Korea. However, this combination of ultra-smooth texture and super translucency can be hard to achieve with products alone. It's not something you get overnight – it's consistent skincare that gives you that refined texture, the pinnacle of youthful skin.”
Achieving this coveted glow requires long-term commitment — not a quick fix. A glow of this magnitude starts from within, and you need products that will deliver actives deeper, rather than those that simply sit on top. “Getting this fresh-faced texture comes two-fold: First, you'll need an exfoliator to buff skin so it has that very smooth texture. Secondly, a hydrating serum to help give that glass-like appearance,” explains Yoon.
Interested? Click through for our favorite glow-giving heroes.