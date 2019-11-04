The Best Hand Creams To Stock Up On Before It Gets Cold Out

One of the telltale signs that fall is giving way to winter is the way your hands feel. There will inevitably come a time when you start to notice a patch of dry, peeling skin on the side of your index finger, or a tight, almost cracking sensation when you flex your palm. Then, there's only one place for your mind to go after that: You need a hand cream.
As with most skin-care products, your hand lotion is one of those things you want to be particular about. If you grab the first tube off the shelf, you might end up with greasy fingers, or a lingering scent you can't stand. To help, we've rounded up the six best hand creams to pop in the side pocket of your tote bag now, to keep your hands and cuticles buttery soft through the upcoming dry season. Find them all, ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
