10 Expert-Approved Sunscreens For Oily Skin, From $10

Wearing SPF is a non-negotiable, but finding the best sunscreen that effectively safeguards skin from harmful UV rays — without making the skin feel greasy — can be a tall order. It’s even more of a feat for those of us with oily skin. Despite the myriad suncare products available to us right now, plenty are formulated with notoriously unctuous ingredients like shea butter or plant-based oils. While these are great at moisturizing dry skin, they could exacerbate oiliness and may even result in clogged pores and breakouts.
The good news is that we are living in the golden age of sunscreen innovation. There is no shortage of SPF options with oil-free formulas and mineral filters intended to mattify skin and target shine, all while offering protection against UVA rays (associated with premature ageing and skin cancers), UVB rays (responsible for sunburn) and other environmental aggressors, such as infrared light and pollution. Even better, these cosmetically elegant formulas are featherlight in comparison to many of their predecessors.
Sunscreen is important all year round, but ahead of the sunnier days, we asked a trusted panel of dermatologists, facialists and beauty experts to share the sunscreens they would recommend for oily skin, starting from $10.
