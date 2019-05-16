Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Guide To SPF
Beauty
A Definitive Guide To All Things Sunscreen
by
Us
More from Guide To SPF
Beauty
The Sunscreens Top Dermatologists Really Use Every Day
Us
May 16, 2019
Beauty
6 Oil-Free Sunscreens You Won't Hate Putting On
aimee simeon
May 15, 2019
Beauty
25 Sunscreens That Actually Work For Breakout-Prone Skin
Us
May 14, 2019
Beauty
Setting Sprays With SPF Are Your New Summer Makeup Must-Have
Putting on makeup every morning requires a certain amount of time and effort — time you could've spent hitting snooze and going right back to sleep.
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
10 Innovative Ways To Get Your Moisturizer & SPF In One Single Step
With so much to do from day to day, there are some things that tend to fall to the wayside: flossing our teeth, responding to certain text messages,
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
The Summer Beauty Necessity You're Probably Forgetting
Think about the last time you put on sunscreen. Chances are you slathered it over your shoulders, neck, and chest, and then (with a separate,
by
Rachel Lubitz
Beauty
Miley Cyrus Poses Naked For Instagram — & Fans Have One Question
Although most of us weren't born until decades later, it's common knowledge that the Woodstock festival of 1969 was much more than a concert on a dairy
by
Samantha Sasso
Unbothered
This Black Girl-Approved Sunscreen Will Make You Look Glowy — Not...
Historically, my relationship with sunscreen has been sketchy at best. Throughout my teenage years, and well into early adulthood, slathering on SPF every
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
The One Beauty Product Jennifer Garner Gave Up During Her Marie K...
A look back at old photos often leaves us wondering: What were we thinking? Thank goodness portrait mode wasn't around when we were going through that
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
The FDA Is About To Shake Up Your Sunscreen In A Big Way
You may not have noticed it, but your sunscreen is in need of a major makeover. That’s because, aside from a few small changes made in 2012, the rules
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
These Eye Creams Are Like A Tall Glass Of Water For Dry, Flaky Skin
Pretty much everyone catches a dose of dry, flaky skin come wintertime. Not exactly news. But when it comes to dry, flaky skin around the eyes? Well, that
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
The Best Sunburn Remedies That Aren't Advil & A Cold Compress
Even if you don’t love the sweltering heat, the summer season still has some pretty sweet perks. You get out of work relatively earlier than usual
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
The Cheap Sunscreens Dermatologists Actually Use
The golden rule of sunscreen? You’ve got to apply it often and amply for the stuff to really do its thing. The American Academy of Dermatology
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
The Best New Face Sunscreen For People Who Hate Sunscreen
Life is full of necessary evils: going to work, doing the laundry, calling your grandma, sending "thank you" notes, having to put on pants every single
by
Rachel Krause
Beauty
37 Beauty Products Greek Girls Can't Live Without
Take a trip to Greece and you'll quickly notice that all the European beauty rules you thought you knew go out the window. There, on the Santorini cliffs
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Cheap Makeup Buys To Add To Your Back To School Shopping List
Our childhood selves didn't know how good they had it when it came time for back-to-school shopping. It's all gel pens and monogrammed lunch boxes when
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
So You Forgot Sunscreen — 7 Face Masks That'll Soothe The Sting
Imagine the perfect summer Saturday. You're biking along a dirt road of a small coastal town, the wind from the ocean kisses your cheek, the birds are
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The Broke Girl's Guide To Makeup Remover
There's no sugar-coating it: Makeup remover isn't the sexiest skin-care category. No one stands in line at Sephora for the launch of 'moist towelettes.'
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The One Place You're Not Using SPF — But Should Be
The tops of the ears, the back of the neck, between the shoulder blades: What sounds like a G-rated version of that Khia song is also a list of the
by
Lexy Lebsack
Beauty
The Unlikely Way Supergoop Won Sephora's Popularity Contest
On Instagram, the hottest brands are always eager to flaunt their outrageously cool founders. You've got Fenty Beauty, with superstar Rihanna regularly
by
Rachel Lubitz
Beauty
I Tried $284 Worth Of Sunscreen On Dark Skin — Here's My Hon...
If you'd rather not deal with hyperpigmentation, fine lines, or skin cancer in this lifetime, it is essential that you use SPF every day (yes, even when
by
Dami Khadijah
Beauty
Under-$8 Aloe Vera Products That Will Heal Your Sunburn In A Snap
Bedbugs, five days of rain, lost luggage — these are just a few vacation-ruiners, but nothing quite compares to the damaged caused by a gnarly sunburn.
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Every French Girl's Favorite Beauty Brand Is On Sale — But Y...
Every hour, twenty-two Americans give into an inner Parisian impulse, stepping out of their Brooklyn borough to find a fresh chocolate croissant and
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Latinxs Swear By This Product For
Everything
— But Is It...
Vicks VapoRub, a topical cough and congestion medicine for most, is much, much more for the Latinx community. Breakouts, sunburns, bug bites, any concern
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
The Derm's Guide To Protecting Your Scars In The Summer
Scars, which were once the kind of physical feature often Photoshopped out, are suddenly proudly visible on magazine covers and in fashion campaigns
by
Rachel Lubitz
Skin Care
Do Powder Sunscreens Actually Work?
Sunscreen lotions — albeit totally necessary — can be a menace. The constant reapplication, that greasy feeling, the subsequent breakouts, and that
by
Us
Beauty
Get Your Glowiest Summer Skin With These 7 Drugstore Moisturizers
There is a difference between skin that glows and makeup that creates the illusion of a glow. A subtly dewy complexion, even on makeup-free days, is the
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Instagram's Favorite Sunscreen Is Sold Out — Here Are Your N...
You always want what you can’t have — especially when it comes to beauty products. That’s why we’re getting the inside scoop from your favorite
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Sorry, But Your SPF Moisturizer Might Not Work As Well As You Think
From skin cancer to burns, fine lines to pigmentation, we're all aware of the damaging effects UV rays have on skin. So, for many of us, buying a daytime
by
Jacqueline Kilikita
Beauty
How To Humidity-Proof Your Skin-Care Routine
If you thought frazzled hair was the summer's biggest beauty bummer, you might want to think again. According to skin experts, the sticky weather can also
by
Jacqueline Kilikita
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted