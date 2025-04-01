10 Dermatologist-Approved Sunscreens That Truly Deliver

If you’re a regular reader of Refinery29, you probably already know that wearing sunscreen is a smart choice for your skin — we can’t shut up about it. But whether or not you’ve managed to make the daily practice a good habit, don’t just take our word for it. We’ve opened up our virtual Rolodex to bring you the best SPF recommendations straight from some of the most respected dermatologists in beauty.
From NYC-based dermatologist Shereene Idriss, MD (whose own skincare line, Dr. Idriss, is a hit among editors) to Michelle Henry, MD FAAD, a member of the Board of Directors at the Melanoma Research Foundation, we’re peeling back the curtain on which sunscreens top skin experts use and recommend to their patients. Whether you’re partial to lightweight mineral lotions or prefer tinted options that double as makeup, there’s a product to suit all budgets and skin types.
“I love ISDIN’s Eryfotona Ageless sunscreen because it promotes skin health as well as sun protection,” says board-certified dermatologist Dr. Dendy Engelman. The star ingredients are antioxidants, skin-strengthening peptides, and ISDIN’s DNA Repairsomes, essentially active ingredients that reverse DNA damage caused by UV radiation. “This formula not only provides all-mineral SPF 50 sun defense, but it also helps repair existing damage in the skin and fight signs of aging,” adds Dr. Engelman. It’s lightweight and non-comedogenic, so it's less likely to clog pores and cause breakouts. “This makes it a great daily option for all skin types,” says Dr. Engelman.
Reapplying your SPF is a crucial yet often overlooked step, but Skinbetter Science’s sunscreen compact makes on-the-go application a total breeze. “This is a great option to keep in your bag,” says Dr. Engelman, who also praises the SPF 68 protection against UVA and UVB rays, pollution, blue light, and infrared radiation. Engelman also recommends this for patients who like to go foundation-free but want sheer coverage. The only downside? There’s just one neutral beige shade available, though the brand claims it’s flexible enough to suit various skin tones.
Dr. Joshua Zeichner, a dermatologist and director of cosmetic and clinical research at New York City’s Mount Sinai Hospital, rates this all-mineral sunscreen for its highly-refined zinc oxide formula, which provides broadband UV protection. This shields the skin against UVA (which causes premature aging and skin cancer) and UVB (responsible for sunburn). That's not all: “The formula also contains vitamin D to provide antioxidant benefits in the skin,” says Dr. Zeichner, further protecting it from environmental aggressors such as pollution.
This drugstore moisturizer is a favorite of Dr. Zeichner’s, who sings its praises for brightening the skin while offering SPF 30 protection. “This non-greasy moisturizer provides broad-spectrum protection, along with antioxidant benefits from vitamins C and E,” he says.
RoC may be best known for its budget-friendly retinol products, but Dr. Zeichner also counts this barrier-boosting SPF moisturizer among his favorites: “It’s enriched with ceramides and probiotics to protect the skin and repair the barrier,” the outermost layer of skin that keeps good stuff in (like moisture) and bad stuff out (think bacteria) — all while offering SPF 30 UV protection.
Eucerin’s non-comedogenic sunscreen is a must-try for those with acne-prone skin, says Dr. Zeichner: “Besides broad-spectrum UV protection, it contains an antioxidant blend that helps neutralize free radicals caused by long-wave UVA and visible light,” he says. In addition to SPF 50, it boasts an oil-absorbing, mattifying finish that will keep skin looking fresh, not greasy, all day long.
EltaMD is frequently name-checked as a beloved sunscreen among beauty editors, and unsurprisingly, it has several fans within the dermatologist community. Dr. Michelle Henry cites the brand’s UV Clear tinted range as a great option for all skin tones, highlighting its hydrating yet non-comedogenic formula that won’t cause breakouts. “It also contains hyaluronic acid for hydration and a small amount of lactic acid, making it suitable even for acne-prone skin,” she explains.
If you have sensitive skin, Dr. Henry recommends La Roche-Posay’s Anthelios Ultra Light Face Sunscreen, which offers broad-spectrum protection alongside the brand’s hero ingredient of French thermal water to soothe skin. It’s formulated with antioxidants to help reduce collagen degradation, which Dr. Henry says makes it a great choice for maintaining skin health.
Calling all K-beauty connoisseurs: Dr. Shereene Idriss extols the virtues of Beauty of Joseon’s new tinted mineral sunscreens, which come in 12 flexible shades and boast broad-spectrum SPF 40 protection. “It leaves no white cast — just a natural, radiant finish,” she says. “At just $20, this sunscreen delivers the performance of a high-end product without the hefty price tag.”
Another major case for Korean sunscreen is Dr. Idriss’s endorsement of Dr. Jart+’s Every Sun Day sunscreen, which has a lightweight, fluid texture but packs a hydrating punch. “It melts effortlessly into the skin and performs beautifully as a one-step morning routine,” she says. “It's a true multitasker that delivers both protection and nourishment for any skin type.”
