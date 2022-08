I hate to break it to you, but with physical (mineral) sunscreens , if you’re wearing the “correct amount”, you kind of have to accept a tiny wee bit of a white pall on your face if you’re using anything zinc oxide or titanium dioxide-based. I know, I know, don’t come for me! And this isn't me pushing you to wear chemical sunscreens instead — I know they're not for everyone, and mineral sunscreens aren't for everyone either. As long as you're wearing sunscreen, and wearing enough, it's about adapting to what works for you. I just want us all to be better protecting our skin, no matter what. I consulted with dermatologists to see if there’s any way you can really claim a “no white cast” physical sunscreen, or if we’re all accepting a life of looking like a distant cousin of Casper.