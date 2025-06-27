I also have a “smell cognition,” which means I process information through scent. I’ve always sort of known this about myself (I’m obsessed with fragrance), but MacLean reminded me that that means my skincare products need to smell good for me to commit to using them. MacLean also called out other interesting aspects of my profile and how I could use them to live closer to my “inner design”, which is when your actions are in harmony with your Human Design profile. For example, in my profile, my North Node (my soul purpose) in Virgo (daily routines, wellbeing, and health) is in Gate 46 (the love of the physical body) and my Venus (the planet that represents the goddess of love and beauty) is in my Gate 19 (sensitivity). All of these are important placements for me to harmonize with my inner design. It means I need to think of my skincare as a ritual and that I should prioritize products made for sensitive skin.