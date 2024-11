“I used this moisturizer down to the very last drop, and while this might not seem like an impressive feat, for a beauty editor whose job it is to try everything all at once, it says something about how excellent it is. I love the cushiony texture that sits somewhere between a gel and a cream; it quenches my parched patches in seconds, all without leaving behind a greasy or tacky residue. The star ingredients are peptides (essentially skin-strengthening proteins), hydrating hyaluronic acid and ceramides , which act like glue in between skin cells to keep them healthy and happy. For me, ceramides are a must when I choose a moisturizer, especially in the winter when my skin becomes sensitive to cold weather and central heating. Even better? It doesn’t break me out like other face creams. I’m already on my third tub.” — Jacqueline Kilikita, beauty director