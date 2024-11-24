All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
As a beauty and shopping writer, I’ve spent countless hours interviewing dermatologists and estheticians, picking their brains for skincare advice and the beauty products they’d happily spend their hard-earned money on. Whenever I ask for recommendations on how to build an effective, no-nonsense routine, one brand comes up time and again: Medik8.
There's a good reason why this British skincare brand has captured the attention of so many in-the-know experts. The brand is most beloved for its Crystal Retinal range, which offers retinal (a vitamin A derivative targeting uneven skin texture and pigmentation) at various concentrations. This tailored approach allows you to find the retinoid strength that works best for your skin without causing irritation. Other Medik8 products, such as the vitamin C serums and ceramide moisturizers, are also highly rated for their efficacy.
Since Medik8 is currently offering 30% off sitewide until December 3, our team of editors — who are just as enamored of the brand as the aforementioned experts — have shared the bestselling products they will be carting up during this major Black Friday beauty sale.
“As someone who has sensitive skin, a product that doesn’t cause an instant uncomfortable reaction is a keeper. Enter: Medik8 Crystal Retinal 3. I use it twice a week at night and I honestly notice my skin feeling softer and brighter when I wake the following day. I’m aware that retinal [a form of vitamin A that’s more gentle but faster-acting than retinol] helps to keep skin in better shape by targeting hyperpigmentation and uneven skin tone. I’m in my 30s so this feels like a good investment to make for my future self. I apply SPF to my skin daily, too, which is a must when using any retinal product.” — Susan Devaney, life director
“I used this moisturizer down to the very last drop, and while this might not seem like an impressive feat, for a beauty editor whose job it is to try everything all at once, it says something about how excellent it is. I love the cushiony texture that sits somewhere between a gel and a cream; it quenches my parched patches in seconds, all without leaving behind a greasy or tacky residue. The star ingredients are peptides (essentially skin-strengthening proteins), hydrating hyaluronic acid and ceramides, which act like glue in between skin cells to keep them healthy and happy. For me, ceramides are a must when I choose a moisturizer, especially in the winter when my skin becomes sensitive to cold weather and central heating. Even better? It doesn’t break me out like other face creams. I’m already on my third tub.” — Jacqueline Kilikita, beauty director
“I would describe myself as a vitamin C skeptic; the ingredient doesn’t always agree with my skin. A few vitamin C serums have left my face itchy and red in the past, but Medik8’s C-Tetra is built differently. It contains 7% tetrahexyldecyl ascorbate, a stabilized form of vitamin C that doesn’t cause irritation, and is enriched with nourishing jojoba oil. The serum has made a big difference to my skin’s overall radiance, and my dark spots have become less noticeable. The texture does feel more similar to a face oil, so even though it’s not greasy, I prefer applying five to six drops to my face on days when I’m not wearing makeup. The light citrus scent is such a pick-me-up on dark and dreary winter days.” — Venus Wong, senior writer
“This gel cleanser was recommended by a dermatologist when I was going through a period of hormonal acne, and I’m convinced it helped to clear up my skin. The reason it’s so great for spots is because it boasts exfoliating alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) like lactic acid and beta hydroxy acids (BHAs) like salicylic acid. The former chips away at dead skin cells and minimizes the appearance of hyperpigmentation, while the latter goes a little deeper, breaking up the mixture of dead cells, oil and dirt which clogs pores. While it sounds powerful, it’s actually very gentle and never dries out my skin thanks to a heavy helping of moisturizing glycerin.” — Jacqueline Kilikita, beauty director
“Celebrity dermatologist Dr. Ewoma Ukeleghe (and one of my favorite Instagram follows) once described Liquid Peptides as ‘Botox in a bottle’ and I couldn’t agree with her more. This is a MVP for skin hydration and firming, featuring a 30% concentration of 10 peptides. If you’re unfamiliar with the benefits of peptides, it’s a buzzy ingredient that promotes collagen production and skin regeneration. Despite the serum’s remarkable speed at flooding my dry skin with the moisture it desperately needs, there is zero heaviness or residue. My skin wakes up feeling so smooth and bouncy when I slather this on the previous night.” — Venus Wong, senior writer
“I am a low-maintenance girlie when it comes to my skincare routine, so any product that saves me time and makes my life easier is a winner in my eyes. The Lipid-Balancing Cleansing Oil does just that. This emulsifying cleanser gently lifts everything — from stubborn mascara to glitter and blush stains — off my skin and lashes without me having to scrub or tug at them. It treats skin to a cocktail of omega-6 (an essential fatty acid that supports the skin barrier), vitamin E (a nourishing antioxidant) and plant extracts to cleanse skin without stripping it. This formula even draws out pollution-related impurities, which is ideal for a city-dweller like me. I simply rub it into dry skin and then remove with a moist flannel, twice. Easy peasy, and the result is clean, soft, hydrated skin.” — Humeara Mohamed, contributing writer
“I have both acne and eczema, which means I have to be extra careful of products that strip my skin barrier. Without the help of hydrating formulas like Hydr8 B5 Liquid Rehydration Serum, my skin would be parched and scaly. It’s the perfect antidote to stressed, peeling and dry skin, and a must-have to keep skin happy and in tip-top condition. It floods your barrier with multiple weights of hyaluronic acid to hydrate various layers of the skin, and it contains vitamin B5 (also known as panthenol) to help your skin retain moisture. The best part? It’s not greasy or thick in the slightest — it sinks right in and feels delightful to apply.” — Humeara Mohamed, contributing writer
“This two-step mask is a dream for dry winter skin. Even though there are two products, it’s not a chore to apply. I wait two minutes between applying both layers, then I’m ready for bed — and I wake up to soft, radiant skin. I can notice a difference when I look in the mirror: My skin looks fresher and is noticeably less dry and flaky around my nose. I’m not sure why it needs to be two creams instead of one with it all blended together, but as long as it works, I’ll keep applying it a few times a week during the coldest months of the year.” — Tanyel Mustafa, senior writer
