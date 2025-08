The Ordinary’s Powder-to-Cream Acne Treatment Is Unique — & Actually Works

The next day, a breakout appeared on my forehead, so I reached for Sulfur 10% again. Since the breakout was higher up on my face, it was a bit tricky to get the powder to the spot without half of it falling off my finger. Luckily, there’s an easy fix: I tap the product onto my index finger, then press it with my thumb to turn it into a cream before applying, making sure to massage it in properly. Again, I was blown away by the results. The spot shrank in about an hour and never turned into a whitehead, so I shelved my hydrocolloid spot patches. Interestingly, The Ordinary has done the math and claims that just one bottle of Sulfur 10% is equivalent to over 150 acne patches . Because it’s so discreet, you could easily take this on the go. Just make sure that your hands are clean before applying it to avoid spreading bacteria and aggravating breakouts further.