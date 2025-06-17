It’s Time To Talk About Love Island — & Those Tans
The cases of Islanders reporting mole removal following their time in the villa are hard to ignore, as is the amount of screen time given to the contestants lying in the sun.
Seeing those 10/10 stunning girls on my TV screen every night, especially during the summer, has definitely influenced my decision to use [tanning beds]. That’s why a lot of people, including myself, turn to products like tanning accelerators, drops and even nasal sprays.
Watching how tanned [the Love Islanders] become as the weeks go on definitely influences me, 100%.