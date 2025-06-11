Will Love Island ever take a different approach to showing sun exposure on screen? It’s a tough one. Ultimately, the clue’s in the name. The odds are that the show’s not going to relocate to Iceland for the next series. As for whether it could be doing more to protect the Islanders from the sun, ITV did not provide an official comment for this article, though it’s clear that the channel does include sun safety within its welfare protocols. But the cases of Islanders reporting mole removal following their time in the villa are hard to ignore, as is the amount of screen time given to the contestants lying in the sun. As a precaution, Dr Ahmed would suggest full skin checks before, during and after the show for all contestants: “I’d also like to see the Islanders encouraged to promote sun safety more frequently on screen,” she says, “like applying and reapplying sunscreen on camera.”