On the other hand, Paul Lorigan , professor of medical oncology at The University of Manchester and honorary consultant at The Christie NHS Foundation Trust , says that we can learn from Australia’s bans, which were announced at least a year before coming into effect in each state. “There needs to be consideration given to the financial implications for the businesses involved, many in more deprived areas,” he says. “[Business owners] need to be given time to allow them to diversify into other aesthetic areas.” Latham cites spray tanning — a global industry estimated to be worth $349.7 million in 2023 — as one example of a safer alternative. Hann says her salon used to offer spray tanning, but as the market is competitive, it proved difficult to turn a profit. She adds that because spray tanning is also more time consuming — and she wouldn’t compromise on the quality of the tan formula — it wasn’t cost effective. While the demand for spray tans may be somewhat higher if sunbeds are no longer an option, replacing lost income would be a process.