Certainly, financial compensation for small businesses like Hann’s is important in the event of a ban. A buy-back scheme (whereby the government offers a financial incentive for giving up sunbeds) would mitigate the impact of a ban on businesses. With this in mind, Callaghan notes that this would have to be done in such a way that ensures the sunbeds don’t end up in the wrong hands — potentially by destroying the machines. “If we’re talking about the purchasing of that equipment, where does it go?” Callaghan asks. “I would be quite concerned that we could end up with a whole generation of folk with sunbeds in their back rooms.” This, she stresses, could move the risk from a somewhat “regulated” place to a riskier one.