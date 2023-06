Cancer Research UK reports that melanoma skin cancer survival rates are better for women than they are for men; however, Dr Creed explains that history has been unkind to women with skin cancer. She recalls coming across a sexist campaign image of a woman — never a man — with the verbiage "Dying For A Tan". "Women [were] attacked through all the medical and government skin cancer campaigns from the late 1980s onwards," says Dr Creed, "even though skin cancer rates [became] higher in men." Other evidence hints at a gender bias in healthcare and suggests skin cancer concerns are less likely to be taken seriously in women. Twenty-six-year-old Zoe Panayi died from melanoma skin cancer after two doctors told her that a mole she was concerned about did not worry them. Instead, doctors suggested cosmetic removal at a private beauty clinic. Panayi’s family has now launched a petition calling on the government to implement Zoe’s Law , which would require all moles removed at private clinics to be tested for melanoma skin cancer as standard, and for all doctors and medical centres to take mole removal more seriously.