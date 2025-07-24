“Whenever I pull this balm out of my bag, people flock — and I think the dainty Dior charm has something to do with it. A friend of mine even attached hers to her car keys and I’m obsessed. But it’s not just about looks. The formula is packed with skin-strengthening peptides and moisturising ceramides, plus cherry oil for a glossy, non-sticky finish. My favourite shade is Black Cherry — a muted merlot that looks amazing with a darker lip liner. It’s replaced my Rhode Peptide Lip Tint in Raspberry Jelly (which says a lot).” — Jacqueline Kilikita, Beauty Director