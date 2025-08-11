Beauty Charms Are Taking Over — These Are Team R29’s Favourites
Call it the Labubu-fication of beauty, but it seems like the most covetable bag charm might already be sitting at the bottom of your purse. Lip-balms-turned-keychains are everywhere right now — and show no signs of trending down. From clever add-ons that transform your favourite tube into an accessory to teeny-tiny charms made just for your go-to products, we’re collectively living quite the charmed life these days.
But it’s not just about squeezy tubes. Logo keychains — including the “bootleg” kind found on Amazon and Etsy — for brands like Bubble, Dior, and Glossier have become modern-day collectibles. Repping your favourite sports team or designer label? That’s cute. But we’ll take a plush Tatcha fob, thank you very much.
With everyone from drugstore to prestige brands getting in on the beauty charm game, scroll on to see which ones R29 editors are adding to their handbags, keychains, belt loops, and beyond.
"Not all chemicals are bad but with sensitive skin, I stick to clean formulates to avoid any surprises. Evereden's tinted lip oil is as close as it gets, formulated almost entirely without nasties (with the exception of a hint of peach fragrance and sorbic acid which gives the product a longer shelf life). It's also the perfect everyday lip product. It comes in two super wearable shades of pink and ruby red, making it the perfect everyday product." — Haymun, Contributor
“This adorable pill-shaped balm is so cute I almost didn’t want to use it. It lives on my work backpack, so whether I’m at the office or a coffee shop, I know I’ve got a balm on hand. I’m partial to the mint flavour — it’s refreshing and cooling, especially on a hot day. Unlike some of the other lippies in this bunch, it’s not tinted and doesn’t have a glossy finish; it’s just a lip balm — but a really good one.” — Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
“Whenever I pull this balm out of my bag, people flock — and I think the dainty Dior charm has something to do with it. A friend of mine even attached hers to her car keys, and I’m obsessed. But it’s not just about looks. The formula is packed with skin-strengthening peptides and moisturising ceramides, plus cherry oil for a glossy, non-sticky finish. My favourite shade is Black Cherry — a muted merlot that looks amazing with a darker lip liner. It’s replaced my Rhode Peptide Lip Tint in Raspberry Jelly (which says a lot).” — Jacqueline Kilikita, Beauty Director
“I’ve never had Magnolia Bakery’s famous banana pudding, but do I need to? This is the tastiest lip balm I own — I can’t get enough. Dry lips? Don’t know them (that’s the magic of castor oil, beeswax, and lanolin). The keychain, complete with a bunch of bananas and a screw-on metal cap, makes it even better. It’s cutesy, kitsch, and exactly the kind of fun my bag was missing.” — Jacqueline Kilikita, Beauty Director
"This gloss is giving major nostalgia in the cutest way. The formula is everything you’d expect from Fenty—juicy, non-sticky, and super flattering—but it’s the Smurfette keychain charm that sealed the deal for me. It’s playful, collectable, and perfect for tossing on your bag or keys so you're never without a little gloss (and a lot of cuteness)." — Sara Tan, Global Beauty Director
“I love Dunkin’, and I love Tarte — so this collab felt like it was made just for me. (It wasn’t.) Like the rest of TikTok, I count the Maracuja Lip Plump as one of my most-used lip products for its hydrating, glossy, and subtle plumping properties. This rosy mauve looks great on everyone — alone for a hint of tint or layered over liner for a lip combo moment. I didn’t think the formula could be improved… and then they added a tiny golden Dunkin’ cup charm. Now it’s a collector’s item. ” — Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
“The key to a "blurred" makeup look is a soft, untextured lip with an airbrushed finish. Fenty's lip care duo preps your lips to achieve that look under almost any lippie — velvet and soft matte finishes are recommended. Plush Puddin' works overnight to soften lines and the vampy cherry-tinted lip oil keeps things glossy and hydrated all day long. I clip the lip oil together with my keys (the cherry keychain is too cute not to) so I'm never caught without it.” — Haymun Win, Contributor
This article was originally published on Refinery29 US
