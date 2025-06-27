Blurring Is The New Matte — & It’s This Season’s Softest Makeup Trend
It doesn’t seem like that long ago our feeds were flooded with images of hyper-glowy skin that looked fresh (but never sweaty), with a healthy sheen. (Dewy makeup got so big, it even permeated pop culture; “my skin is gleamin',” whisper-sang Ariana Grande in 2019’s “7 rings.”) Glow was the antithesis of the “Instaglam” look that predated it in the mid-2010s; think heavy highlight and contour, a full-coverage base, and bold, matte lipstick.
But if there’s one thing we can count on, it’s that trends come, go…and find a way of coming back again. And sure enough, one word has been popping up everywhere in beauty launches lately: Blur. It’s not quite matte, but not quite glowy either. The blurred makeup trend occupies an interesting place between dualities that seems to be striking a chord these days. It delivers all the luminosity of dewy makeup with the diffused velvetiness of ultra-matte glam.
“The trend seems to be gaining momentum in response to the sharp makeup looks that have dominated social media for years,” makeup artist and Sephora Beauty Director David Razzano tells Refinery29. “Bold black cat eyeliner, graphic eyeshadow, intense contouring, and ultra-defined lip lines are beginning to feel a bit dated and overdone.” In comparison, ‘blurred’ makeup has a “fresh, effortless vibe,” per Razzano, that lends the skin a “filtered,” poreless effect. (I never thought I’d say this, but was Maybelline Dream Matte Mousse...ahead of its time?)
The more I thought about it, the less surprising the trend was. After all, digitally airbrushed skin via social media filters had given way to products like e.l.f.’s Poreless Putty Primer and Milk Makeup’s (sadly discontinued) Blur Stick. But the 2025 version of blurred-finish products isn’t just about poreless, diffused skin. Instead of bottling blur in primers and touchup products, the soft-focus effect has made its way into lipstick, blush, eyeshadows, and more.
Ahead, get the scoop on how to wear blurred makeup from lids to lips — and the pro-approved products to get the look this season and beyond.
Eyes
When it comes to eyes, there are several ways to achieve a soft, diffused wash of colour. I personally find cream-to-powder eyeshadows like Glossier Skywash or Merit’s new Solo Shadow the quickest, most foolproof way to get a blurred finish. “The Sephora Collection PRO Eyeshadow Brush #18 is my go-to ‘blurring brush’ for both eyes and lips,” says Razzano. “It has a small domed tip, which can be used to blur eyeliner or lipstick out – just gently sweep on the edge of any area.” (Australian Sephora doesn't currently have the #18 brush, but you can sub this with any fluffy blending brush, like the Fenty Precision Blending Brush 230.)
Skin
When I hear “blurred makeup,” I first think of a soft, creamy complexion resembling something from a Vermeer portrait. Foundations like R29’s Beauty Innovator Award-winning Huda Beauty’s Easy Blur and Revlon Serum Tint are great options for one-and-done coverage with a petal-soft finish.
You can also achieve a beautiful, blurred effect with your finishing products. Razzano loves Kosas’ Cloud Set Baked Setting & Smoothing Powder for lending a soft veil that reduces shine, not glow. “I’m obsessed with this powder! It sets your makeup in place while delivering an ultra-soft blurring effect, all while maintaining a natural, radiant finish,” he says. “This powder works particularly well when it comes to setting concealer — it blurs out fine lines and wrinkles, without creating dryness under the eyes.”
Cheeks
The blush craze shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon, and the latest launches all seem to have blur as a priority. There’s the Dua Lipa-fronted YSL Beauty’s new Make Me Blush, which comes in eight candy-coloured shades and contains squalane to lend an optical blurring effect on skin. One favourite our editors love was the Westman Atelier Baby Cheeks Blush, famous for its longwear properties and beautiful pigmentation. Another fave comes in the form of Danessa Myricks’ Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder, which also happens to be among my most-used products as well. “This formula is nothing short of pure brilliant beauty innovation,” Razzano declares. “Danessa created a hydrating balm-to-powder that instantly blurs the skin, while maintaining a hyper-natural look and feel. Plus, she has carried this formula into blushes and highlighters – so you can blur and add glow simultaneously.”
On the bronzer side of things, Makeup By Mario's SoftSculpt Blurring Bronzer offers the same sun-kissed glow you'd get from a bronzing powder with ingredients like spherical powders that provide an optical blurring effect.
Lips
Make it a season of blurred kisses with products that have a soft, romantic finish that’s never dry or flat. “Refy’s Blur Liner boasts a domed tip, creating a natural, soft, and blurred look — an easy step in your routine,” Razzano explains. He also loves Prada Beauty’s Monochrome Soft Matte Blur Lipstick, which has the creamy texture of your favourite lippie but with a velvet finish. “No need to perfectly line your lips, since it softly blurs itself,” he says. “A few taps of your finger will blend it to perfection.” We also love Rhode’s Peptide Lip Shape crayons, which come in a variety of beautiful neutral tones with a soft matte finish.
