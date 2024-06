Have We Reached Peak Blush?

I know. It sounds like a lot — but I just can’t get enough. And it seems that I’m not the only one. On TikTok, jokes about excessive blush application abound and just this past week, the term “blush blindness” has reached new heights on TikTok. The concept refers to people who are unable (or unwilling) to notice how much blush they are applying, so they keeping adding more until the effect is stark to everyone but the wearer. To date, it’s been mentioned in 49.6 million videos on the platform, with the prevailing point of view being, "if being blush blind is wrong, then I don't want to be right".