Have We Reached Peak Blush?

It may sound overly simplistic after such a chequered history, but the popularity of blush hasn't ever really receded ever since. In more recent times, blush has been a popular makeup product worn by everyone from your nan to your 13-year-old niece — but now, we're all wearing a lot of it. Whether many of us realise it as we layer blush over our foundation in the morning, a flush makes you look that bit more lively — and who doesn't want to look like a healthy little cherub every day?