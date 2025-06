We Wore e.l.f.’s New SPF Skin Tint & It Seriously Impressed Us

“Let’s start with the positives: I’m very impressed by the formula, which melts right into the skin and casts a healthy, glowy filter. I wore shade 8 Medium Neutral to a party and got non-stop compliments about how lovely my skin looked. I attribute this to niacinamide, an ingredient that helps brighten the skin and reduce oil production. The coverage is sufficient enough to blur some of the spots around my temples and even out patches of discolouration without feeling like an oil slick, which is always a bonus when I barely feel like wearing makeup in the summer. It has a slightly thick texture, so the application looked far more natural when I stippled the product with a foundation brush, compared to just using my fingers (this is worth keeping in mind if you prefer using your hands). The one letdown for me has to do with the shade: For some reason, Light Cool was far too fair on my skin, while Medium Neutral appeared almost orange. I’ve seen creators like Golloria and The Lipstick Lesbians discuss their struggles with the shade range, saying that the product can oxidise and appear more orange on the skin. Medium Neutral looked great after I mixed it with my go-to highlighter drops ( Glow Recipe’s Watermelon Hue Drops in Rosy Glow ), but I definitely think the brand can benefit from a shade expansion.”