We Wore e.l.f.’s New SPF Skin Tint & It Seriously Impressed Us

“Sound the klaxon! I think I’ve found the best skin tint for girlies with light olive skin. Most shades lean too yellow or too pink for me, but 6 Light Cool is just right. It makes me look fresh and alive. Texture-wise, it applies more like a light-coverage foundation than a typical tint, which in my experience tends to be a bit more watery. This one’s got more substance; it easily covers breakouts and acne scars, yet still feels like minimal makeup. I blend it in with a fluffy brush in seconds, and my skin just drinks it up. So much so, I actually look forward to using it every morning. I love the finish too: matte and glowy in all the right places. I’m always pleasantly surprised when I check my makeup in the lift mirror at the end of the day — it’s still perfectly intact, with hardly any movement or creasing. I already know I’m going to use this down to the last drop. In fact, I’ve shelved or given away every other tint in my makeup bag. This is the one.”