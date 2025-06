We Tried $264 Of e.l.f. Cosmetics Products & Here Are Our Honest Thoughts

Just look up e.l.f. on TikTok and you will be inundated with effusive praise for the brand’s “dupes”, which provide staggeringly similar versions of mega-popular makeup products for a fraction of the cost. Some recent viral bangers include the Halo Glow Liquid Filter (the more affordable twin to Charlotte Tilbury’s Hollywood Flawless Filter ) and the Glow Reviver Lip Oil , which gives Dior’s $65 version a run for its money at a mere $18. Ahead, our editors have tested the brand’s buzziest recent makeup and skincare drops, along with longtime favourites, to see which of them are deserving of a spot in your beauty bag.