We Tried $264 Of e.l.f. Cosmetics Products & Here Are Our Honest Thoughts
e.l.f. Cosmetics has come a long way as a brand. As a pioneer in affordable beauty, it has always been a trusted training ground for people who wanted to experiment with makeup without breaking the bank. Many of us still remember the days of blush sticks and eye shadow palettes you could grab for under five dollars. Somewhere along the way, the brand has evolved from our go-to for cheap makeup in a pinch to a well-respected source for products that offer impressive quality for the price tag.
Just look up e.l.f. on TikTok and you will be inundated with effusive praise for the brand’s “dupes”, which provide staggeringly similar versions of mega-popular makeup products for a fraction of the cost. Some recent viral bangers include the Halo Glow Liquid Filter (the more affordable twin to Charlotte Tilbury’s Hollywood Flawless Filter) and the Glow Reviver Lip Oil, which gives Dior’s $65 version a run for its money at a mere $18. Ahead, our editors have tested the brand’s buzziest recent makeup and skincare drops, along with longtime favourites, to see which of them are deserving of a spot in your beauty bag.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.