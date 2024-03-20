40 Short Hairstyles To Take To The Salon Next Time You Get The Big Chop

It's our firm belief that a fresh haircut can completely change your state of mind. Whether it's the metaphorical shedding of baggage (read: long hair) or the exhilarating rush that comes with completely changing your look — and therefore, your entire personality — there's something particularly freeing about getting the big chop. (After all, the break-up haircut is a cliché for a reason.)
If you've decided to cut your hair, there's just one more thing to do before you book an appointment in the salon. And that is finding plenty of inspiration photos to take with you.
A good hairstylist will not only look at your inspo pics and determine the best haircut for your hair texture and face shape, but they'll also interrogate exactly what you want from the haircut. Because ensuring a new haircut fits into your lifestyle (and your morning schedule) is key to feeling happy with your new cut.
Ahead, we've done the first part of the work for you, tracking down a huge supply of inspiration pictures (from chin-skimming bobs to ultra-short pixie cuts) that you can take to the salon the next time you plan to reinvent your signature look.