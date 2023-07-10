ADVERTISEMENT
Finding a good hairdresser (especially when you have curly hair) can often feel like an unnecessary instalment in an action-adventure film franchise. There's always a clear goal in sight, but an inevitable series of diabolically frustrating challenges to overcome to get there.
A quick Google search will leave you metaphorically thumbing through the digital pages of the online business directory for hours, weighing up an unsettling salad of first-person reviews.
Following a friend's recommendation can lead you down a similarly treacherous path; just because they've had a good experience doesn't mean you're also going to have one.
Researching hair salons on TikTok is like falling into the final circle of hell. Except instead of a freezing tundra-scape complete with demonic dragons, it's just video after video of salon-goers who look like they're being held by gunpoint getting too-good-to-be-true transformations. There's also the occasional person with a bad haircut who's blood-vessel-bursting angry about the state of their strands (understandable), ready to fight their way to a better hair day, or at the very least, a refund.
All the reasons above (and many more) have forced us to hold a curated list of Sydney best hair salons very close to the chest, but now we're ready to share.