Researching hair salons on TikTok is like falling into the final circle of hell. Except instead of a freezing tundra-scape complete with demonic dragons, it's just video after video of salon-goers who look like they're being held by gunpoint getting too-good-to-be-true transformations. There's also the occasional person with a bad haircut who's blood-vessel-bursting angry about the state of their strands (understandable), ready to fight their way to a better hair day, or at the very least, a refund.