17 Hairstyles To Help You Master TikTok’s Hair Bow Trend

With the sellout success of Salomon's recent sneaker collaboration with New York designer Sandy Liang, it's fair to say that people are obsessed with the frou-frou flair synonymous with Liang's designs.
So it should come as no surprise that the designer's winsome hair accessories have influenced fans to dabble with more intricate hairstyles and adopt the girly maximalist sensibilities of Liang's runway looks.
#HairbowHairstyles has amassed a whopping 9.4 million views on TikTok, with creators citing Liang's charming aesthetic as their inspiration. Fans of Blackpink member and The Idol star Jennie Kim have also come out in full force, taking to the social platform to share their various recreations of the K-Pop singers' micro-plaited bow hairstyles.
If the simple aesthetic of the black stretchy headband trend isn't your thing, why not try one of these hair bow hairstyles out instead?
Ahead, 17 Sandy Liang-inspired hair bow hairstyles to master.