I Got The Viral “Scandi Layers” Haircut & The Results Surprised Me

But what surprised me even more is how lovely it looks when I leave it straight. I adore the way it frames my face at the front, and my ends appear so healthy, with plenty of shine, playfulness and movement. “This haircut suits a lot of people because it’s very versatile and it can be worn curly or straight,” Hägelstam confirms. “You can play with the shorter layers, but there’s still an illusion of thickness thanks to the dynamic layers, and it’s long enough to be tied up.”