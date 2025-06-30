6 Tips That Helped Me Grow Longer, Stronger Hair (& No Trims In-Between)

While I wash my scalp more regularly now, I avoid putting conditioner and hair oils on my roots. Instead, and as suggested by Kingsley, I concentrate these to my mid-lengths and ends, which need the most moisture. Since doing so, I’ve realised that bombarding my scalp with thick products like these was only making it greasier and likely contributed to my flaky and itchy symptoms. Kingsley confirmed my suspicion. “It’s not necessary to put conditioner on roots,” she told me. “It can weigh the hair down and if it contains oils it could potentially exacerbate seborrheic dermatitis.” Though this worked for me, all hair types are different. Your roots might be particularly dry and require more moisture in the form of conditioner, masks, oils and other treatments of your choice.