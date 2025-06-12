Which Dyson Hair Tools Are Actually Worth It? An Investigation
A brief history lesson: In 2016, Dyson made the industry-upending announcement of the Supersonic hair dryer — and truthfully, the category has never been the same. Until then, Dyson was known as an expert in all things airflow — vacuums, air purifiers, and the like. The beauty breakthrough was only the beginning, though. Just two years later, the brand unveiled the first generation of the Airwrap, a category-defying, multi-functional tool that dried and styled hair in a single step. Then in March 2020, the Corrale, Dyson’s interpretation of the classic straightener, debuted. In Spring 2023, the Airstrait — a one-step styler that simultaneously dries and smooths hair — was unveiled, followed by the Supersonic Nural (a smarter version of the Supersonic dryer) in early 2024.
There’s no question that these tools are all winners in terms of design and innovation — but given their lofty price tags, it’s an investment that you would understandably want to last for years. With the help of my fellow Refinery29 beauty editors, I decided it's high time to revisit how Dyson's tools have held up, years after our initial reviews. First impressions are important, but even months of testing offer a limited view of a product's performance. However, now that Dyson’s array of hair tools have been on the market for quite a while, I can now give you the rundown on how these high-end products perform over years of use.
Without any further ado, keep scrolling for a vibe check on which Dyson products have stood the test of time.
Years Owned: Eight
Frequency Of Use: 2-3x a week
“I'll go right in and say it: The Supersonic, in my opinion, is by far the best Dyson hair tool for your buck. I had my first one (a limited-edition purple colourway) for over six years, but recently retired it to a newer one and gave the old (still fully functional!) one to a friend. Even after nearly a decade (!), I’m still so impressed at how fast the Supersonic dries my hair. To call it a hairdryer almost seems insulting to its beauty. While I try to air-dry my hair after using my Aquis towel, I still end up using a dryer a few times a week if I’m running late to a dinner or event and don’t have time to wait for my hair to naturally dry on its own. (I also use it on my dog for his post-bath blowout.)
Even with regular use, my Supersonic is still in pretty good condition and only has some minor scuffs that are purely cosmetic. My most-used attachment is the Gentle Air one, but I use the diffuser a lot too to help define my waves (and also lessen the intensity of the airflow on my dog) as well as the flyaway-taming one that launched in 2021. The Supersonic also ranks as Dyson's least expensive (but still really expensive) tool, making it a great entry-level option for anyone wanting to try a Dyson hair tool.” – Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
Verdict: Worth the splurge!
Years Owned: Six
Frequency Of Use: 1x a month
“I feel extremely guilty admitting to rarely using my Airwrap, so please don't drag me in the comments. While I, like the rest of the internet, can't get enough of TikTok Airwrap tutorials, I have to admit that it's so much effort (for me at least) changing the attachments and manipulating the device. I absolutely love how the Airwrap makes my hair look, but at the end of the day, it's not easier than styling my hair with a curling iron. (In fact, I'd argue that it's more difficult for me, personally.)
I got my Airwrap about four years ago with the original suite of attachments. (It is, however, compatible with the new-and-improved ones, which you can purchase separately.) I prefer the brush attachments more than the curling barrel ones since I find that the brushes make it easier to dry and style my extremely thick hair. Again, that's likely a matter of personal preference.
The Airwrap retails for $849, which is so, so expensive — and only Dyson could make a tool that people would readily fork out that much for. It's truly a showstopper gift — and I by no means dislike mine —but I think that it's best suited for folks who style their hair on a daily basis (I do not) and therefore may be concerned about long-term damage. The Airwrap is much gentler on hair than conventional hot tools, and that may be part of why it's so expensive: It's an investment in hair health as much as it is for styling purposes. That said, mine has held up beautifully and is still like new even after six years of albeit minimal use.” – Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
Verdict: Worth it if you're a frequent heat styler, pass if you're a low-maintenance B.
Years Owned: Four
Frequency Of Use: 1x week
“Compared to the buzz that the Supersonic and Airwrap frequently garner, the Corrale feels super slept on. I'm here to say that it sort of is and isn't. On one hand, it has completely replaced my previous straightener for a couple of reasons: For starters, the fact that it's cordless is an absolute game-changer. Nothing makes me feel like a completely liberated woman like being able to do my hair from anywhere in my flat. It also manages to smooth out my mane within a few passes, which I can't say for any other straightener I've ever tried.
That all said, it's a bit heavier than straighteners you might be used to because it has a built-in battery pack — I recently started lifting weights, so this is personally not a huge deal, but one that is worth noting. I will say that for $699, it's a really expensive straightener. You can technically do those cool-girl S-waves with it, too, but I can never manage to make it look as good as with a curling iron. Again, that's 100% user error on my part, but the gist is that, unlike the Supersonic and Airwrap, it's not the sort of tool that has myriad attachments to achieve myriad things. In that sense, the value element just isn't as strong for me.” – Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
Verdict: As much as it breaks my heart, I say pass and save your pennies for the Supersonic or Airwrap — unless you've literally straightened your hair every day since 2006.
Years Owned: Less than one year
Frequency of Use: 2x a week
“The Airstrait had me gasping from the get-go. The first time I tried it, I genuinely could not believe what was happening, and I kept yelling at my husband to come and see from the other room. This tool has cut my drying time in half, if not more; it can take large sections of my hair at a time, and it takes two passes (max!) to get it completely dry from towel-dried. It leaves my wavy hair completely straight and impeccably smooth. I also love that it “auto pauses” whenever you set it down. Honestly, this wet-to-dry styler feels like it’s from the future, though it’s worth noting that it leaves hair feeling *so* smooth that it can feel a bit flat.” — Humeara Mohamed, SEO Writer
Verdict: Definitely worth it. I’d actually buy this with my own money! It makes hair-wash day so much easier.
Years Owned: Less than one
Frequency of Use: Daily
“Nowadays, not all hair dryers are made equal, and the Dyson Nural is certainly a cut above the rest. To put it simply, this dryer auto-adjusts its heat and speed settings as you use it, which protects your scalp and doesn’t frazzle your hair. The result is a blowdry that’s healthier and shinier, especially when paired with the accompanying Flyaway Attachment to keep everything looking sleek and salon-fresh. You can switch off the smart settings if you'd prefer, and it’s impressive even without. Think gusty airflow and lightweight enough to hold up for ages.” — Humeara Mohamed, SEO Writer
Verdict: Whilst my husband uses this dryer daily and raves about it to all his friends (really!), I do think part of the allure is the novelty of it, and I’m not totally convinced of the price just yet, especially as I often instead reach for the dryer functions on my Airstrait or Airwrap for ease.
