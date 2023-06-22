We Tried The New Dyson Airstrait & The Reviews Are Mixed

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
As beauty editors, the term “innovation” always makes our ears perk up. We love new things, and we don’t throw around words like “game-changer” lightly. 2023 has brought along a tonne of new innovations in body care and makeup specifically, such as Danessa Myricks Beauty's Skin Blurring Balm and Nécessaire’s Body Retinol (which isn't yet available in Australia), but it's about time we saw something cool in the styling tools arena. Enter: the Dyson Airstrait.
This styling tool basically utilises the best of Dyson’s patented air technology (they’re not paying me to say that) rather than hot plates (much like a typical straightening iron) to style hair from wet to dry with minimal heat damage. There are three settings: 'Wet' and 'Dry' styling modes that are pre-set with the specific heat and airflow combination for the best results, as well as a 'Cool' mode to set the style. The idea is to make it easier than ever to get straight hair without whipping out every single hair styling tool in your closet. Blowdryer? Don’t know her. Hair straightener? Who is she?
Ahead, four Refinery29 editors, all with different hair textures and lengths, tried it out — and the results are mixed. Read on for our honest thoughts.
Unfortunately, the Dyson Airstrait isn't yet available to purchase in Australia, though we're keeping our fingers crossed for 2024. In the meantime, read up on what other Refinery29 editors thought of the Airstrait, so you can decide whether to snap one up when they do arrive.
Amanda Mitchell, Senior Beauty Writer + Stories Creator
Hair Type: Mid-shoulder length, multiple type 4 textures.
My relationship with Dyson products has been… complicated. While my Corrale Hair Straightener, $549, was here for a good time but not a long time, my Supersonic Hair Dryer, $499, made me believe in hairdryers again. I hate to say it, though, but as soon as I heard the description of this tool, I thought, Oh, well, that’s not for me. My hair type requires high heat in order to maintain a style and I have a lot of scepticism about wet-to-dry tools in general. In practice, the Airstrait got my hair dry…ish, and that doesn’t really even touch on the roots, which this nearly two-inch device couldn’t reach because my hair is on the shorter side.
In about 30 minutes, I finished my entire head of relatively thick hair using both settings — the wet-to-dry and the blowdry setting on the highest heat, 285 degrees. About halfway through, I actually turned the tool around so the air was on my roots, which seemed to make a significant difference. In the end, my hair felt damp-dry, like the outside layer was dry but the cuticle wasn't. For me, this is a straight shot to Puffy Rootsville. If I tried it again, I’d definitely use it on hair that was 75% dry because this kind of steamed my hair rather than dried it — and not in a good way. I worried that if I'd followed it up with a flat iron, I would cause further damage to my hair. It would be good for the days when I’m getting a protective style like braids, but I don’t think it’s really my thing, especially considering the price point. I don’t know who needs to hear this, but if you’re reading: All I want is a flat iron with a comb attachment. To me, that would be true innovation.
Megan Decker, Beauty Editor
Hair Type: Long (past my boobs when straight) with a natural wave and cowlicks.
As a person who grew up burning my long, wavy, cowlick-prone, red hair in the InStyler (a rotating blow dryer-and-straightener hybrid my mum bought off an infomercial when I was in high school) I was sceptical of the Airstrait. My mind went back to the loud buzzing sound of the InStyler and feeling the hot metal burn the tip of my ear. However, my first attempt at using the Airstrait proved she’s a billion times better than anything of the like out there — and at $500 USD ($736 AUD), it ought to be.
I used the blowdry setting, and it took my very long hair from 50% dry to all the way there — and perfectly straight — in about 13 minutes. That would not be possible with a regular blowdryer or a heated blowdry brush; this is an entirely new category. If you’re someone who blows out their hair dry and then runs a flatiron through it to smooth it out even more, this is made for you and will make your life a lot easier.
Breanna Davis, Beauty Social Editor
Hair Type: 4B, mid-shoulder length.
Because this was my first Dyson tool, I had high expectations, but that just led to a steep letdown. At first, I was impressed by the sleekness and innovation behind the Airstrait design: I could tell Dyson tried to think of every little detail, like how it automatically turns off when not in use. Unfortunately, the overall effect it had on my hair wasn’t as striking. The highest temperature is 285 degrees Fahrenheit (140 degrees celsius), and the steam was so intense that it set my smoke alarm off. I realised, even though it stretched my hair straight in only one pass, that the brittleness it left behind wasn’t worth it. I also thought, Well, maybe it’ll save time. Wrong. I spent more time than I would during my regular process because I had to work in small sections since my roots are thicker than most other hair types. I won’t go as far as saying that Dyson isn’t inclusive, because not every product under a brand is going to be perfect for everyone — but as for the Airstrait, I don’t think my texture was heavily considered.
Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
Hair Type: Thick, long and wavy.
I’m a fan of Dyson’s suite of hair tools. Since they never miss a beat, I was excited to try the Airstrait, especially considering I rarely wear my hair straight because of the effort it takes. My hair is naturally very prone to frizz and puffiness, so I was hoping that Dyson’s new drop could help with those concerns.
Even if I’m not styling my hair, I swear by using an Aquis towel, $48, to help draw out moisture immediately after stepping out of the shower. I usually leave it on for 10 to 15 minutes before letting it air-dry if I’m not using my Supersonic or Airwrap to finish things up. I used the Airstrait on damp (not dripping wet) strands without sectioning my hair. It got the job done but I will say that dividing up your hair with clips makes the process much easier. Even if you’re lazy like me, it’s an extra step that saves time and energy in the long run. Overall, I was pretty impressed! It’s so easy to use: you literally just pass it through your hair, no fancy technique required. It did manage to dry my hair pretty quickly (maybe 20 minutes in total) and left it sleek, but not pin-straight. Personally, don’t mind this, seeing as it feels more natural and less “done.”
I used the Airstrait at a temperature of 230 degrees Fahrenheit (110 degrees celsius) and probably went over each section of hair twice before doing my entire head with the cool shot to lock in shine. All in all, I think that Dyson has yet again delivered on its promise of efficient, innovative hair technology. That said, it’s not the most versatile Dyson tool when it comes to styling options. If this is important to you, then it might not be worth the investment compared to others like the Airwrap. But if you’re looking for an easy route to a sleek, at-home blowout that leaves hair feeling and looking healthy, the Airstrait checks all the boxes. Oh, and the built-in rest mode feature that powers down the tool’s blowing mechanism when you set it down? Utter genius.