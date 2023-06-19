We Tried The New Dyson Airstrait & The Reviews Are Mixed

Because this was my first Dyson tool, I had high expectations, but that just led to a steep letdown. At first, I was impressed by the sleekness and innovation behind the Airstrait design: I could tell Dyson tried to think of every little detail, like how it automatically turns off when not in use. Unfortunately, the overall effect it had on my hair wasn’t as striking. The highest temperature is 215 degrees, and the steam was so intense that it set my smoke alarm off. I realized, even though it stretched my hair straight in only one pass, that the brittleness it left behind wasn’t worth it. I also thought, Well, maybe it’ll save time. Wrong. I spent more time than I would during my regular process because I had to work in small sections since my roots are thicker than most other hair types. I won’t go as far as saying that Dyson isn’t inclusive, because not every product under a brand is going to be perfect for everyone — but as for the Airstrait, I don’t think my texture was heavily considered.