Best Hair-Styling Tools
Beauty
Counterfeit Beauty Is Never Worth The Risk
by
Katy Harrington
More from Best Hair-Styling Tools
Beauty
The One Straightening Brush That Actually Works On My Curls
aimee simeon
Mar 31, 2019
Beauty
6 Pro Blowdryers That Are Worth The Extra Cash
Khalea Underwood
Dec 20, 2018
Beauty
We've All Been Using Hot Rollers Wrong
Benjo Arwas
Dec 18, 2018
Beauty
Find The Right Curling Iron For YOU
Unless you're a seasoned pro in the styling department, we're pretty sure you'd agree that curling irons are one of the most hard-to-master beauty tools.
by
Taylor Bryant
Beauty
The "New Wave" Is The Secret To Getting Straight Hair To Hold A Curl
Remember in Legally Blonde when Elle Woods cracked her firm’s exceptionally challenging murder case by simply understanding the chemical composition and
by
Lexy Lebsack
Beauty
The 24 Greatest Hair Brushes Of All Time
Let's be real. When you're creating your wish list of beauty products, brushes are at the bottom. We get it — that fancy new blowdryer is a much more
by
Us
Beauty
We Tried $173 Worth Of Curly Hair Products — & This Was The Best One
It's easy to imagine perfect curls — big, healthy ringlets and coils with zero tangles and plenty of bounce. But in the real world, those lush,
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The Dyson Airwrap Is A Breakthrough For Curly Hair
I’ve murdered a lot of blowdryers in my 10 years with natural hair. The crime was never premeditated, but it keeps happening again and again, so I guess
by
Jessica Cruel
Beauty
6 Hair Tools That Just Made The Drugstore Way Hotter
Some people consider Disneyland the happiest place on Earth but, for us, the drugstore comes pretty close. Where else can you pick up emergency
by
aimee simeon
Hair
7 Innovative New Hot Tools Just Dropped At Ulta Beauty
Hot tools — blowdryers, curling irons, straighteners, and the like — are seasonal in nature. Many of us stow our curling wands and dryers in the
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Dyson's New Launch Will Replace Every Hot Tool In Your Bathroom
"What do you think is in there?" That's the question the Dyson team confronted me with as I peered at the mysterious brown leather box that held the
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
7 New Curling Irons That Make Daily Styling
So
Much Easier
To all the people out there who can twist their hair into a bun, go to bed, and wake up with sexy, tousled curls: We see you, we envy you, and we love
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
Blake Lively's Beach Wave Trick Has Us Scratching Our Heads
All due respect to Serena van der Woodsen's perfectly quaffed, glossy blonde salon waves, but Blake Lively's lived-in texture makes us want to throw our
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The Best Fall Hair Launches Hitting Ulta Beauty Now
Successfully dressing for the weather between seasons is a crapshoot, but it's nothing compared to the confusion your hair's likely facing. But instead of
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
15 New Beauty Products Models Are Wearing At Fashion Week
Even if you're not 100% certain of the correct pronunciation of Proenza Schouler (you're not alone) you can still glean inspiration from New York Fashion
by
Megan Decker
Dedicated Feature
Cancel Your Next Blowout Appointment & Try This At-Home Routine I...
Nothing — and I actually mean nothing — in this world gives me a confidence boost quicker than a fresh, bouncy blowout. I could be rocking a groutfit
by
Allie Briggs
Beauty
How To Keep Your Natural Hair Straight After A Blowout
A huge benefit of having a head full of coils or curls is the versatility. Wash-and-go styling makes every strand sing, box braids give you so many
by
Khalea Underwood
Beauty
The Best Hair Oils That Won't Make Your Hair
Look
Oily
It's a common misconception in beauty that oil and grease are one and the same. But the same way you'll hear people with acne-prone skin speak of finding
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The Hair-Care Routines R29 Editors Swear By
We're fascinated with other people's way of doing things, from their morning beauty routines to what they'll be gifting for the holidays. Whether it's to
by
Georgia Murray
Beauty
You Won't Believe How Much This Blowdryer Costs — Or Where T...
As far as splurges go, a top-of-the-line blowdryer is a relatively easy one to justify. Sure, the latest, most lightweight model might be expensive, but
by
Rachel Krause
Hair
How To Do Party Hair Right, According To Kate Moss' Hairstylist
As the festive season looms and the party invitations stream in, working out how to style your hair quickly and easily (particularly if you're racing out
by
Alice Casely-Hayford
Beauty
I Copied This Model's Go-To Makeup Tricks — & This Is How It...
Olivia Culpo is one busy woman. When she's not jetting around the world sitting front row at Fashion Week or practicing her cello skills (yes, she's got
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
The One Tool That Makes Air-Dried Hair Look So Much Better
One of the (many) reasons why we love air-drying our hair is because it's so damn easy. Wash and gos are a godsend, especially during warmer months when
by
Khalea Underwood
Beauty
5 New Tools That Make Styling Your Hair
So
Much Easier
When car salespeople talk about high-powered motors or smart sensor technology, you do your due diligence to make sure they're not just blowing smoke. And
by
Kelsey Castañon
Beauty
How To Get Cool Girl Waves In 5 Minutes Flat — Without A Curling ...
I'm slightly ashamed to admit that, after years on the beauty beat and watching countless hairstylists give tutorials, I've only just figured out how to
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
The Best Way To Air-Dry Your Hair, According To Your Texture
We don’t have to convince you that air-drying your hair is the ideal summer styling method. Less hot air blowing in your face and more sleep in the
by
Khalea Underwood
Beauty
Seth Rogen Is In Hot Water Over His Latest Prank
If you know Questlove, you know he doesn’t go anywhere without his Afro pick. It’s become his signature look — even if he says he didn’t intend it
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Exactly How To Get Longer Hair In Under One Minute
You can't grow your hair overnight — well, unless you're a celebrity. Stars like Chrissy Teigen, Selena Gomez, and Kim Kardashian West go to sleep with
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
This Throwback Photo Will Make You Thankful For Your Flat Iron
Pin-straight hair was practically a middle school staple. Back then, there was this unspoken pressure to figure out how the hell to use a flat iron and
by
Samantha Sasso
Hair
These Tools May Look Odd, But They Work Wonders On Curly & Natura...
When it comes to curly and textured hair, there are two types of people. First, you have the ones that go with the flow, allowing their strands to be
by
Simedar Jackson
