Here’s Where You Can Buy Clippers & Trimmers—Now Use Your Best Judgement

From grown-in roots to bangs that are starting to resemble Billy Porter's look from the 2020 Grammys , we're officially hit the point of quarantine where hair cannot simply be left alone to its own devices any longer. And while there are infinitely greater ramifications at stake as we collectively do our part to ease the COVID-19 pandemic, it's completely understandable that we still want to look and feel polished and put-together in whatever way we can. Maybe that's getting dressed up every now and then (or at the very least, putting on a pair of pants), or trying out some new makeup. For some, maybe that's firing up the clippers and taking unruly 'dos into your own, novice-level hands.