Here’s Where You Can Buy Clippers & Trimmers—Now Use Your Best Judgement

From grown-in roots to bangs that are starting to resemble Billy Porter's look from the 2020 Grammys, we're officially hit the point of quarantine where hair cannot simply be left alone to its own devices any longer. And while there are infinitely greater ramifications at stake as we collectively do our part to ease the COVID-19 pandemic, it's completely understandable that we still want to look and feel polished and put-together in whatever way we can. Maybe that's getting dressed up every now and then (or at the very least, putting on a pair of pants), or trying out some new makeup. For some, maybe that's firing up the clippers and taking unruly 'dos into your own, novice-level hands.
Unsurprisingly, we've already begun to see clippers and trimmers sell like hotcakes as men attempt to clean up cuts or say, "fuck it," and go for a full-on buzzed look. If you haven't yourself invested in a pair, here are the best places where you can still find them readily available.
Don't sleep on the big-box store that came through when you needed affordable, quality dorm supplies. While they've begun to sell out of trimmers, Bed Bath still has a couple under-$50 options in stock.
To no one's shock, Amazon was among the first-line destinations for people to quickly(ish) procure a pair of trimmers. While ones by Wahl (a top pick according to barbers) are temporarily out of stock, there are still several highly-reviewed models available.
If you're all about securing a good deal, Walmart has got you covered. The value-oriented megastore has a plentiful supply of men's clippers and trimmers in stock, with many currently on rollback and eligible for free two-day shipping on orders of $35 or more.
Like a reliable BFF, Target always has our back. If you act fast, you can still find some great trimmers and clippers on the site, including a highly-coveted Bevel trimmer that's essentially the Rolls-Royce of grooming tools.
While it's anything but a secret to aestheticians and stylists who've worked in the salon industry for years, Sally Beauty might be new to you if you haven't needed to seek out pro-level makeup and miscellaneous beauty supplies. Psst, they have several Wahl models in stock – but not for long.
That's right — Kohl's actually has a pretty decent section of beard and hair care devices from tried-and-true brands like Braun and Philips Norelco. (Plus, they're all currently on sale!)
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
