Tonight’s Grammys Red Carpet Fashion Is All About Taking Risks

Tonight, we’re expecting a fashion-focused crowd, with everyone from Lizzo and Miley Cyrus (who may or may not be attending arm-in-arm with Cody Simpson) to Lady Gaga and Lil Nas X (whose Kelsey Randall cowboy hat on the cover of Variety deserves its own Grammy) attending the festivities. Will Ariana Grande show up in an oversized hoodie and OTK boots? We wouldn’t be surprised. How over-the-top will Diplo get this time? Only time will tell. And then there’s Beyoncé, who’s never once failed to impress us with her red carpet fashion. All in all, tonight’s style game is shaping up to be as covetable as the Grammy Awards themselves — and we can’t wait to tell you all about it.