Tonight’s Grammys Red Carpet Fashion Is All About Taking Risks

The Grammys are always a welcome rest stop during the marathon of film and TV award shows that take place between January and February. Don’t get us wrong, we’ll never get tired of seeing Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston together in the same room, but after the Golden Globes and the SAGs, we’re happy to tune in to watch a totally different crowd of A-listers share of inside jokes, celebrate one another’s accomplishments, and, of course, walk the red carpet.
Fashion at the Grammys is nothing like that of the award shows before it because attendees are known for going above and beyond in the style department. Imagine if Cardi B showed up at the Golden Globes in that vintage Thierry Mugler oyster dress or seeing J.Lo at the SAG Awards wearing her now-iconic jungle dress — it just wouldn’t happen. But at the Grammys, there are no rules, and it shows on the red carpet.
Tonight, we’re expecting a fashion-focused crowd, with everyone from Lizzo and Miley Cyrus (who may or may not be attending arm-in-arm with Cody Simpson) to Lady Gaga and Lil Nas X (whose Kelsey Randall cowboy hat on the cover of Variety deserves its own Grammy) attending the festivities. Will Ariana Grande show up in an oversized hoodie and OTK boots? We wouldn’t be surprised. How over-the-top will Diplo get this time? Only time will tell. And then there’s Beyoncé, who’s never once failed to impress us with her red carpet fashion. All in all, tonight’s style game is shaping up to be as covetable as the Grammy Awards themselves — and we can’t wait to tell you all about it.
Snag a front-row seat to all the action by clicking through our list of the best-dressed celebrities on tonight’s Grammy Awards red carpet.