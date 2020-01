The Grammys Red Carpet Fashion Is All About Taking Risks

Fashion at the Grammys is nothing like that of the award shows before it because attendees are known for going above and beyond in the style department. Imagine if Cardi B showed up at the Golden Globes in that vintage Thierry Mugler oyster dress or seeing J.Lo at the SAG Awards wearing her now-iconic jungle dress — it just wouldn’t happen. But at the Grammys, there are no rules, and it shows on the red carpet.