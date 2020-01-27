The Grammys Red Carpet Fashion Is All About Taking Risks

On Sunday, we expected a fashion-focused crowd and they delivered; with everyone from Lizzo and Miley Cyrus to Lady Gaga and Lil Nas X (whose Kelsey Randall cowboy hat on the cover of Variety deserves its own Grammy) attended the festivities, while

Ariana Grande showed up in an iconic cloud gown. All in all, Sunday's style game was as covetable as the Grammy Awards themselves — and we can’t wait to tell you all about it.