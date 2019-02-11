The Grammys Red Carpet Was Full Of Surprises

Unless you've been living under a rock, you know that it's awards season — our mid-winter excuse to lounge around on a Sunday night, order takeout, and, if only for a few hours, live vicariously through the celebrities we stalk on Instagram. Thus far, we've witnessed the raucous glamour of the Golden Globes and the mellow vibes of the SAGs. But those were just the pregame compared to what's next: the Grammys.
As the only music-focused trophy-fest of the season (musicians are unpredictable, man!), the Grammys always find a way to surprise us —whether it's the outrageous looks (remember Madonna's bare-all in 2015?), the performances (see: Beyonce doing her thing while pregnant with twins in 2017) or the mind-blowing snubs (still not over it: Maroon 5 beat out Kanye for Best New Artist in 2005). But if you ask us, the main event is always the red carpet, where stars tend to take the absolute biggest risks (looking at you, Jennifer Lopez in 2000). So, in honor of tonight's festivities, we're doling out the best dressed celebs of the night, from Cardi B to Gaga.
Sit back, relax, and grab a drink, because we're in for a long night of Dolly Parton tributes, Chloe x Halle duets and a red carpet full of outrageous looks that could only ever be possible on Grammys night.