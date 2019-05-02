Skip navigation!
Grammy Awards
Beauty
37 Celebs Who Ditch Makeup On Their Day Off
by
Us
Fashion
Cardi B Looks Like A Winner At The Billboard Music Awards
Channing Hargrove
May 2, 2019
Fashion
We’ll Always Remember Lady Gaga’s 2019 Awards Season Looks
Channing Hargrove
Feb 25, 2019
Beauty
Confessions Of Lady Gaga's Longtime Makeup Artist, Sarah Tanno
Erika Stalder
Feb 22, 2019
Work & Money
How Much Is Lady Gaga Worth?
Stefani Germanotta, known to most as Lady Gaga, has been no stranger to fame since her aptly named debut album, The Fame, was released in 2008. Now, over
by
Refinery29 Editors
Fashion
Fashion Nova Responds To Kim Kardashian’s Twitter Rant
Update: Late Tuesday, Fashion Nova responded to Kim Kardashian's rant with the following statement to TMZ: "Fashion Nova is an ultra-fast fashion brand
by
Channing Hargrove
Pop Culture
Amid Social Media Drama, Lady Gaga Defends Cardi B
Cardi B left Instagram Monday following her win for Best Rap Album at the 2019 Grammy Awards — and her new friend Lady Gaga isn't pleased. Gaga made a
by
Rebecca Farley
Entertainment News
21 Savage Released From ICE Detainment On Bond
21 Savage has been released, according to TMZ. His lawyers confirmed to the outlet that Savage has been released on a bond pending a deportation hearing.
by
Meagan Fredette
Pop Culture
Cazzie David Spent Time With Mac Miller’s Family Before The Grammys
Hollywood is a notably small world, and a rather curious social media post on Sunday once again proved it to be true. Cazzie David, who is an actress and
by
Natalie Morin
Pop Culture
Cardi B Deletes Instagram Following Post-Grammys Drama
After winning big at the Grammys — the first solo female act to win Best Rap Album — the rapper and performer has deactivated a little slice of
by
Morgan Baila
Music
The Grammys Celebrated Women. So, What's Next?
In the year after #MeToo, women in music have thrived, despite having to function in an industry that still downplays their achievements and marginalizes
by
Courtney E. Smith
Pop Culture
We Need To Know What Cardi B & Lady Gaga Are Talking About In Thi...
When two queens meet, what do they talk about? If those two queens are Lady Gaga and Cardi B at last night's Grammy Awards, then unfortunately we may
by
Courtney E. Smith
Music
P!nk Didn't Need To Win A Grammy To Win A Grammy
Despite having lost yet another Grammy race on Sunday, pop singer P!nk still has a trophy to put on her mantle — and it's arguably much more special.
by
Natalie Morin
Beauty
Alicia Keys Wore A $15 Drugstore Foundation To The Grammys
More often than not, no-makeup makeup is a misnomer. We've learned it actually takes an enormous amount of prep to give skin a glow that looks natural —
by
Megan Decker
Fashion
Cardi B Was The Second Celeb Mugler Exclusively Dressed In 25 Years
As Cardi B, nee Belcalis Almanzar, 26, rapped on "Money," — one of the songs on her Grammy Award-winning album — "I was born to flex." And that she
by
Channing Hargrove
Music
Did Drake's Grammys Shade Get His Speech Cut Off?
According to The Blast, sources close to the Grammys say ending Drake's acceptance speech early was a mere accident. Per the report, Drake allegedly took
by
Courtney E. Smith
Fashion
Ariana Grande Wore Her Zac Posen Grammys Dress At Home
Turns out the party came to her. Last week, to great fanfare and confusion, Ariana Grande announced she would not be performing at or attending the 61st
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
The Grammys Red Carpet Was Full Of Surprises
Unless you've been living under a rock, you know that it's awards season — our mid-winter excuse to lounge around on a Sunday night, order takeout, and,
by
Eliza Huber
Beauty
Long Ponytails Ruled The Grammys — Even Without Ariana Grande
When Ariana Grande confirmed that she wouldn't be attending the Grammys this year, we were a little sad that we wouldn't be able to sing along to "7
by
Thatiana Diaz
Music
"This Is America" Dominated The Grammys & Donald Glover Didn'...
This is America: It's now a place where Childish Gambino has four Grammys for "This Is America." It was a complete sweep for the song that came with an
by
Courtney E. Smith
Celebrity Couples
Kacey Musgraves & Her Husband Have The Dreamiest Little Love Story
The 2019 Grammys were quite a night for Kacey Musgraves. Her album, Golden Hour, was nominated in four different categories, and she joined Katy Perry,
by
Nicole Pomarico
Grammy Awards
Cardi B's Grammy Speech Started With A Joke About Weed & End...
Cardi B does everything better — even Grammys awards speeches. With five nominations and a fierce performance earlier in the night, the 26-year-old
by
Anne Cohen
Music
Ariana Grande Calls Mac Miller's Grammy Loss "Literal Bullsh...
Cardi B won Best Rap Album at the 2019 Grammys, but one person isn't thrilled: Ariana Grande. The reason? Grande is upset that Mac Miller lost. Miller,
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Beauty
Cardi B Wore Craft-Store Pearls & $3 Hairspray To The Grammys
Cardi B is having one hell of a night. After being nominated in five categories, performing her hit song "Money," and taking the win for Best Rap Album,
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
Dua Lipa's Metallic Nails Were The Highlight Of The Grammys
The Grammy Awards, a.k.a. the biggest night in music, is a go-hard or go-home type of event — especially in the beauty department. Celebrities pull out
by
aimee simeon
Music
What Does H.E.R. Stand For?
Her name is Gabi Wilson, but you know her as H.E.R. And at the age of 21, she just won two massive awards: Best R&B Album and Best R&B Performance at the
by
Elena Nicolaou
Music
Here's How People Felt About Jennifer Lopez's Grammys M...
As reported, Jennifer Lopez performed a tribute to record company Motown during the 2019 Grammys. Though Lopez was joined on stage by Black artists like
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Music
Lady Gaga Is Having The Best Night Of Her Life
Should we start a petition to rename the Grammys the Gagas? I'm not kidding! Tonight is all about Lady Gaga (Stefani Germanotta), and the show hasn't even
by
Morgan Baila
Fashion
Kylie Jenner's Haute Couture Look On The Grammys Red Carpet ...
Kylie Jenner might have a one-year-old at home and a billion dollar cosmetics line to run, but that didn't stop her from showing up to her first ever
by
Eliza Huber
Pop Culture
Stop Complaining That Lady Gaga Performed "Shallow" At The Grammy...
Lady Gaga showed up to the 2019 Grammys in peak Lady Gaga form. The Academy Award-nominated star walked the red carpet in a sparkling Celine gown and 100
by
Ariana Romero
Fashion
Michelle Obama Glittered On The Grammys Stage In A Sachin & Babi ...
Michelle Obama is living her best life two years after leaving the White House. It's refreshing to see our former FLOTUS, The Civilian, finally relax
by
Channing Hargrove
