At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.Coming right off their three 2024 Grammy wins, indie-rock supergroup boygenius is celebrating their music... with a final restock of their Catbird collaboration ! "The boys," consisting of Phoebe Bridgers , Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus, won for best alternative music album for their debut studio album The Record as well as best rock song and best rock performance for their hit single “Not Strong Enough" (which is referenced in their collab.)