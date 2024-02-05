The Best Red Carpet Looks At The 2024 Grammys

The Hollywood awards season is in full swing, and this weekend we took a bit of a break from celebrating the best in movies and TV to shine a light on some of the year’s greatest music with the 2024 Grammy Awards. And, rest assured, it was a jam-packed night with A-List talent like Taylor Swift, Victoria Monét, and boygenius, Coco Jones, Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, and last but certainly not least SZA (who, with nine nods, has the most nominations of anyone!!) all up for major awards in major categories.
Then there’s the red carpet fashion. The looks at the Grammys tend to be more daring, playful, and, frankly, exciting than the classic glam that dominates, say, the Golden Globes or the Emmy Awards. Even during last year’s carpet, when the overall tone was more muted and monochromatic than usual, we still saw Doja Cat in a vinyl Versace dress, Cardi B in a cobalt-blue Gaurav Gupta gown with a sculpturesque hood, and Harry Styles in a patchwork Egonlab jumpsuit adorned with Swarovski crystals. This is the one red carpet where you never know what to expect.
This year, metallics — seen on stars like Dua Lipa, Monét and Cyrus — and cutouts — courtesy of celebs including Chlöe Bailey and Kat Graham — ruled. Also popular? Ultra-crisp white (hi, Taylor Swift and Boygenius).
Scroll on for the very best looks from the 2024 Grammy Awards. We’ll keep updating this list as the night goes on.