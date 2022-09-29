"But," continued Eilish, "I just don't give a shit about that kind of thing. I really give a shit about fragrance, though." And you know what? More power to her. The assurance that a celebrity is true to this endeavor, and not just in it for the cash-grab, is almost always going to help get people interested and intrigued. "I could care less about making a beauty line, making a makeup line, making a facial whatever-the-fuck line," Eilish continued. "I don't know shit about any of that, except for what I use personally, and I would never wanna be the spokesperson for something I don't understand."