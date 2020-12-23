I Tried Pharrell’s Skincare Brand, Humanrace – & It Really Surprised Me

From Maya Jama to J.Lo, many of our favourite celebrities have turned their hand to skincare lately but the person who conjured up the most hype this year is arguably Pharrell Williams.
The musician and fashion designer just added beauty entrepreneur to his bursting CV with the launch of his debut, genderless skincare brand, Humanrace. It makes sense: at 47, Pharrell has the most youthful skin of all A-listers. So is this his great skin bottled? Something like that, according to top dermatologist Elena Jones MD, who says the routine is formulated from Pharrell's own skincare experience.
The collection boasts a complete, three-piece routine including a rice powder cleanser, natural exfoliator and velvety moisturiser, formulated with the help of Dr Jones, who has looked after Pharrell's skin for years. Like much-loved brands such as The Ordinary and SkinCeuticals, there's a focus on expert-approved skincare ingredients that actually make a difference. Think glycolic acid to unclog and brighten skin, rice powder for gentle exfoliation and squalane for nourishing and moisturising dry skin.
The bold green packaging might make Humanrace totally Instagram-worthy but it's about more than good looks. Sustainability is at the core of the brand, too, as each bottle is refillable and contains over 50% post-consumer recycled landfill plastic. The products are mid-range, with prices starting at $32 (approximately £23.67).
"I wanted to share my 20 years of skincare experience and education through this product and routine," said Pharrell in a press release. "It's created to take three minutes morning and night. Your face is the result of the spirit behind it, it's important to take care of your skin and to also take time for yourself each day." Pharrell says that Humanrace Skincare doesn't differentiate by race or gender. "We're creating for humans; we are all born in the same skin and Humanrace celebrates this."
At a time when we're wearing less makeup and having to contend with stress and anxiety-induced bugbears, stripping back your skincare routine could be a great idea. But is Humanrace really worth your money? I swapped out every cleanser, exfoliator and moisturiser in my usual skincare regime for the Humanrace collection. Here are my honest thoughts.
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.